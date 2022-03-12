BrainsWay Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

