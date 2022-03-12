Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,702 Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEFS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the second quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the third quarter worth $797,000.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 8,340 shares of the company were exchanged. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.