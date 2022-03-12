Breiter Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. 1,494,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

