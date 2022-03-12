Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

BBI opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

