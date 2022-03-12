Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
BBI opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
