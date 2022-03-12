Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.4501 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

