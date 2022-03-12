Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Acquires $19,704.02 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $579.53 per share, for a total transaction of $19,704.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $577.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.