Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Acquires $19,704.02 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $579.53 per share, for a total transaction of $19,704.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $577.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.