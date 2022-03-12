Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $5,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 110.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at $603,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

