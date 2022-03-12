Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.29. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AHCO traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.