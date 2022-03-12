Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.86.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.