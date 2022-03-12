Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of BIG traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

