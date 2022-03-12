Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

CHD stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 896,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,765,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $203,912,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

