Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will post $123.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.23 million to $124.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $513.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $535.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $558.59 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $593.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

