Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.39. 1,021,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.65. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

