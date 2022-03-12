Brokerages Anticipate iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iSun.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISUN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iSun by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iSun by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iSun has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

iSun Company Profile

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

