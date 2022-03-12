Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). NovoCure reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

