Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $21.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,947. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.55. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.26, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

