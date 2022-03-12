Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vocera Communications also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

NYSE VCRA remained flat at $$79.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a PEG ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,158 shares of company stock worth $1,469,788. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

