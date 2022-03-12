Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) to report $46.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.09 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $45.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $208.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $507,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

