Brokerages Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMG opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

