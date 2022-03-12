Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TME traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 35,099,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,638,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

