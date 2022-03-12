Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

VERI traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 285,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.