Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $193.80

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $180.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.