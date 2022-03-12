Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Price Target at GBX 249

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.26).

Several research firms have weighed in on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CTEC stock traded down GBX 3.48 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 177.37 ($2.32). 3,643,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.69. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

