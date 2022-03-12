Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) PT at €7.25

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.08 ($7.70).

LHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.52) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ETR:LHA traded up €0.19 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching €6.79 ($7.38). The company had a trading volume of 19,399,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.69) and a 52-week high of €12.77 ($13.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

