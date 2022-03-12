Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $45.35

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.05. 1,600,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

