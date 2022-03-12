Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Target Price at C$97.56

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded down C$3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$51.92. 137,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,580. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$47.61 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.92.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

