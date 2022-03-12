Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $353.53

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock traded down $6.71 on Friday, reaching $336.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $271.51 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.