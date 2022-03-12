Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $24.91

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.91.
Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. 7,892,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465,865. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
