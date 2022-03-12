Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $24.91

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. 7,892,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465,865. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

