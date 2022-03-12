Brokerages Set Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Target Price at $7.08

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,319,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 568,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

