Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $49.50

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.