Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Target Price at €43.28

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.28 ($47.04).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.26) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €0.90 ($0.98) on Monday, reaching €29.30 ($31.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.89. United Internet has a 52-week low of €27.61 ($30.01) and a 52-week high of €37.72 ($41.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

