Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) PT at $8.31

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 23.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.54. 2,362,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,501. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

