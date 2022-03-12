BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
