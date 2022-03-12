BTIG Research Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $125.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.57.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

