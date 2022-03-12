Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

