Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $259.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

