Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,625 ($34.39) to GBX 2,800 ($36.69) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,925 ($38.33).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,760 ($36.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.33. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,763.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,722.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.05), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($446,063.84).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

