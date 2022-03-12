Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZLFY shares. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,935 ($38.46) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,019.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

