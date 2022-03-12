Burger Swap (BURGER) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.74 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and $10.82 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00105084 BTC.

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,906 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

