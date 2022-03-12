Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $292.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.63.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,770,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

