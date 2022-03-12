CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the lowest is $4.60. CACI International posted earnings of $5.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CACI. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

NYSE:CACI traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.52. The stock had a trading volume of 237,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.56. CACI International has a 12-month low of $235.34 and a 12-month high of $309.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.