Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CAO Sells $86,768.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WHD stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

