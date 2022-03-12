Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.54 and last traded at $59.51. Approximately 18,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 502,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,463,629. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

