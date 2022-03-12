Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Up 6.9%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.54 and last traded at $59.51. Approximately 18,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 502,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Cactus alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cactus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.