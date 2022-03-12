California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 543,098 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 443,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 252,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

