California State Teachers Retirement System Has $642,000 Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

