California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,521 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE:HY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $98.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -12.54%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

