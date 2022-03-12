California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,147 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 825,350 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 703,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth $13,437,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 647,793 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLI. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

