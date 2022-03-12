California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,898 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 134,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.