Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $100.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

CPE stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,409 shares of company stock worth $43,949,694. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

